Aerojet Rocketdy Has Returned 24.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AJRD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) on February 26th, 2020 at $51.26. In approximately 3 weeks, Aerojet Rocketdy has returned 24.65% as of today's recent price of $38.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Aerojet Rocketdy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.11 and a high of $57.27 and are now at $41.30, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, as well as armaments for precision tactical and long-range weapon systems applications. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings also provides real estate services, including entitlement, sale, and leasing.

