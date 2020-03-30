Aerie Pharmaceut Down 35.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AERI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI) on January 27th, 2020 at $20.93. In approximately 2 months, Aerie Pharmaceut has returned 35.69% as of today's recent price of $13.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Aerie Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.80 and a high of $49.16 and are now at $13.46, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.58% lower and 6.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and distributes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie Pharmaceuticals serves customers worldwide.

