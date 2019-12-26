Aegion Corp Shares Up 33.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AEGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 6 months, Aegion Corp has returned 33.85% as of today's recent price of $22.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Aegion Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.12 and a high of $23.64 and are now at $22.56, 60% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.67% higher over the past week, respectively.

Aegion Corp. provides technologies and services to protect, rehabilitate, strengthen, and extend the life of infrastructure assets including pipelines, bridges, buildings, and waterfront structures. The Company provide a variety of infrastructure solutions to the energy and mining, commercial and structural, and water and wastewater markets.

