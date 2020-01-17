Aegion Corp Has Returned 32.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AEGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 7 months, Aegion Corp has returned 32.84% as of today's recent price of $22.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Aegion Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.12 and a high of $23.64 and are now at $22.39, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Aegion Corp. provides technologies and services to protect, rehabilitate, strengthen, and extend the life of infrastructure assets including pipelines, bridges, buildings, and waterfront structures. The Company provide a variety of infrastructure solutions to the energy and mining, commercial and structural, and water and wastewater markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aegion Corp shares.

Log in and add Aegion Corp (AEGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.