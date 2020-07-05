Aegion Corp Down 4.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AEGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) on April 16th, 2020 at $14.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Aegion Corp has returned 4.57% as of today's recent price of $13.69.

Over the past year, Aegion Corp has traded in a range of $13.26 to $23.64 and is now at $13.69, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Aegion Corp. provides technologies and services to protect, rehabilitate, strengthen, and extend the life of infrastructure assets including pipelines, bridges, buildings, and waterfront structures. The Company provide a variety of infrastructure solutions to the energy and mining, commercial and structural, and water and wastewater markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aegion Corp.

Log in and add Aegion Corp (AEGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.