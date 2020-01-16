Aecom Shares Up 25.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ACM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) on October 14th, 2019 at $39.42. In approximately 3 months, Aecom has returned 25.35% as of today's recent price of $49.42.

Over the past year, Aecom has traded in a range of $28.11 to $50.32 and is now at $49.42, 76% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

