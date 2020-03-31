Aecom Has Returned 35.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ACM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) on March 6th, 2020 at $44.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Aecom has returned 35.93% as of today's recent price of $28.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Aecom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.76 and a high of $52.40 and are now at $28.58, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aecom.

