SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) on March 31st, 2020 at $12.71. In approximately 3 weeks, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has returned 7.75% as of today's recent price of $13.69.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.76 and a 52-week low of $10.23 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $13.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

