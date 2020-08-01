Adv Micro Device Up 47.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD) on August 8th, 2019 at $32.88. In approximately 5 months, Adv Micro Device has returned 47.19% as of today's recent price of $48.39.

Adv Micro Device share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.25 and a 52-week low of $18.90 and are now trading 156% above that low price at $48.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. manufactures semiconductor products. The Company manufactures products that include microprocessors, embedded microprocessors, chipsets, graphics, video and multimedia products. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. offers its products on a global basis.

