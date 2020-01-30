Adv Energy Inds Shares Up 8.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AEIS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adv Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) on December 11th, 2019 at $66.65. In approximately 2 months, Adv Energy Inds has returned 8.65% as of today's recent price of $72.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Adv Energy Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.01 and a high of $77.87 and are now at $72.41, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. provides engineered precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various usable forms in a variety of applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation and measurement.

