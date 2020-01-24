Adtran Inc Has Returned 28.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) on July 18th, 2019 at $14.13. In approximately 6 months, Adtran Inc has returned 28.95% as of today's recent price of $10.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Adtran Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.09 and a high of $17.81 and are now at $10.04, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

ADTRAN, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services a variety of high-speed digital transmission products. The Company's products are used by telephone companies and corporate end-users to implement advanced digital data services over existing telephone networks. ADTRAN also offers a line of multiplexers which provides modular flexibility.

