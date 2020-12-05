ADT Inc Shares Up 19.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ADT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) on April 9th, 2020 at $5.07. In approximately 1 month, ADT Inc has returned 19.33% as of today's recent price of $6.05.

In the past 52 weeks, ADT Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.69 and a high of $9.71 and are now at $6.05, 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of ADT Inc shares.

Log in and add ADT Inc (ADT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.