ADT Inc Has Returned 15.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) on December 23rd, 2019 at $7.79. In approximately 2 months, ADT Inc has returned 15.09% as of today's recent price of $6.61.

ADT Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.71 and a 52-week low of $4.25 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $6.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of ADT Inc.

