ADT Inc Down 16.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ADT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) on December 23rd, 2019 at $7.79. In approximately 1 month, ADT Inc has returned 16.51% as of today's recent price of $6.50.

Over the past year, ADT Inc has traded in a range of $4.25 to $9.71 and is now at $6.50, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

