Adobe Sys Inc Has Returned 22.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADBE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on November 1st, 2019 at $279.55. In approximately 2 months, Adobe Sys Inc has returned 22.89% as of today's recent price of $343.55.

Over the past year, Adobe Sys Inc has traded in a range of $227.29 to $343.36 and is now at $343.55, 51% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated develops, markets, and supports computer software products and technologies. The Company's products allow users to express and use information across all print and electronic media. Adobe offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Adobe Sys Inc shares.

Log in and add Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.