Adobe Sys Inc Has Returned 10.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADBE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on March 24th, 2020 at $314.29. In approximately 1 month, Adobe Sys Inc has returned 10.88% as of today's recent price of $348.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have traded between a low of $255.13 and a high of $386.75 and are now at $348.64, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated develops, markets, and supports computer software products and technologies. The Company's products allow users to express and use information across all print and electronic media. Adobe offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

