Addus Homecare Has Returned 13.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) on October 15th, 2019 at $84.00. In approximately 3 months, Addus Homecare has returned 13.10% as of today's recent price of $95.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Addus Homecare have traded between a low of $57.94 and a high of $96.22 and are now at $96.14, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The Company's services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Addus consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization and institutionalization.

