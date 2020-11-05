Adams Resources Shares Up 19.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adams Resources (AMEX:AE) on March 26th, 2020 at $23.66. In approximately 2 months, Adams Resources has returned 19.53% as of today's recent price of $28.28.

Over the past year, Adams Resources has traded in a range of $15.16 to $39.70 and is now at $28.28, 87% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. purchases, distributes, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also explores and develops oil and gas properties, and transports liquid chemicals in tank trucks. Adams Resources & Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.

