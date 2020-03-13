MySmarTrend
Adams Resources Has Returned 31.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AE)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:47pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adams Resources (AMEX:AE) on January 24th, 2020 at $35.59. In approximately 2 months, Adams Resources has returned 31.75% as of today's recent price of $24.29.

Over the past year, Adams Resources has traded in a range of $22.32 to $42.17 and is now at $24.29, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. purchases, distributes, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also explores and develops oil and gas properties, and transports liquid chemicals in tank trucks. Adams Resources & Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Adams Resources.

