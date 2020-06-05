Adams Diversified Equity Fund Shares Up 9.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ADX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) on March 31st, 2020 at $12.71. In approximately 1 month, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has returned 9.56% as of today's recent price of $13.92.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.76 and a 52-week low of $10.23 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $13.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

