Adamas Pharmaceu Has Returned 4.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ADMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adamas Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ADMS) on January 9th, 2020 at $5.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Adamas Pharmaceu has returned 4.37% as of today's recent price of $5.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adamas Pharmaceu have traded between a low of $3.35 and a high of $12.57 and are now at $5.61, which is 67% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 0.08% higher over the past week, respectively.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops drugs to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. Adamas Pharmaceuticals seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Adamas Pharmaceu shares.

Log in and add Adamas Pharmaceu (ADMS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.