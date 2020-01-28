Actuant Corp-A Shares Down 14.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ATU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Actuant Corp-A (NYSE:ATU) on September 20th, 2019 at $24.25. In approximately 4 months, Actuant Corp-A has returned 14.27% as of today's recent price of $20.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Actuant Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.31 and a high of $26.56 and are now at $20.79, 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Actuant Corporation manufactures and markets a broad range of industrial products and systems. The Company sells branded, specialized electrical, and industrial tools to hydraulic and electrical wholesale distributors, to catalog houses, and through retail distribution channels. Actuant also designs and markets customized motion control systems for original equipment manufacturers.

