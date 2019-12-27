Actuant Corp-A Down 14.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ATU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Actuant Corp-A (NYSE:ATU) on September 20th, 2019 at $24.25. In approximately 3 months, Actuant Corp-A has returned 14.27% as of today's recent price of $20.79.

Over the past year, Actuant Corp-A has traded in a range of $19.17 to $26.56 and is now at $20.79, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Actuant Corporation manufactures and markets a broad range of industrial products and systems. The Company sells branded, specialized electrical, and industrial tools to hydraulic and electrical wholesale distributors, to catalog houses, and through retail distribution channels. Actuant also designs and markets customized motion control systems for original equipment manufacturers.

