Acme United Corp Has Returned 10.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ACU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Acme United Corp (AMEX:ACU) on June 6th, 2019 at $21.33. In approximately 7 months, Acme United Corp has returned 10.17% as of today's recent price of $23.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acme United Corp have traded between a low of $13.53 and a high of $23.58 and are now at $23.50, which is 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, and safety products for the school, home, office, and industrial markets. The Company produces shears, scissors, rulers, first aid kits, utility knives, manicure products, medical cutting instruments, guillotine paper trimmers, and pencil sharpeners. Acme United extends its products and services throughout global networks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Acme United Corp shares.

