Aci Worldwide In Up 14.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ACIW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW) on November 7th, 2019 at $33.16. In approximately 2 months, Aci Worldwide In has returned 14.26% as of today's recent price of $37.89.

Aci Worldwide In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.09 and a 52-week low of $25.12 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $37.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software products for the global electronics funds transfer market. The Company's products are used to process transactions involving credit cards, debit cards, smart cards, home banking services, checks, and automated clearing and settlement.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aci Worldwide In shares.

Log in and add Aci Worldwide In (ACIW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.