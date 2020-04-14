Accenture Plc-A Shares Up 7.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ACN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) on March 27th, 2020 at $164.95. In approximately 3 weeks, Accenture Plc-A has returned 7.21% as of today's recent price of $176.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Accenture Plc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $176.84, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

