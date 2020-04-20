Acceleron Pharma Shares Up 21.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XLRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) on March 27th, 2020 at $83.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Acceleron Pharma has returned 21.53% as of today's recent price of $101.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Acceleron Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.01 and a high of $101.81 and are now at $101.72, 175% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. provides pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of protein therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. Acceleron Pharma serves patients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Acceleron Pharma shares.

Log in and add Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.