Acceleron Pharma Up 26.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (XLRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) on November 11th, 2019 at $44.30. In approximately 2 months, Acceleron Pharma has returned 26.73% as of today's recent price of $56.14.

Acceleron Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.90 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. provides pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of protein therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. Acceleron Pharma serves patients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Acceleron Pharma shares.

Log in and add Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.