Acadia Realty Has Returned 28.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AKR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) on November 8th, 2019 at $27.53. In approximately 4 months, Acadia Realty has returned 28.77% as of today's recent price of $19.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Acadia Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.08 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $19.61. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Acadia Realty.

Log in and add Acadia Realty (AKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.