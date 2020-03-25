Acadia Realty Down 48.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AKR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) on November 8th, 2019 at $27.53. In approximately 5 months, Acadia Realty has returned 48.42% as of today's recent price of $14.20.

Over the past year, Acadia Realty has traded in a range of $12.44 to $29.50 and is now at $14.20, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

