Acadia Pharmaceu Down 11.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ACAD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) on January 24th, 2020 at $40.18. In approximately 2 months, Acadia Pharmaceu has returned 11.91% as of today's recent price of $35.39.

Over the past year, Acadia Pharmaceu has traded in a range of $21.56 to $53.70 and is now at $35.22, 63% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The Company specializes in the treatment of induced dysfunction in parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neuropathic pain, and glaucoma.

