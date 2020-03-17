Acadia Healthcar Down 39.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ACHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC) on February 27th, 2020 at $31.23. In approximately 3 weeks, Acadia Healthcar has returned 39.13% as of today's recent price of $19.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acadia Healthcar have traded between the current low of $18.15 and a high of $35.40 and are now at $19.01. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. operates a network of behavioral health centers. The Company provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics, and therapeutic school based programs. Acadia Healthcare serves customers the United States.

