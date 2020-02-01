Acadia Healthcar Up 2.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ACHC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC) on November 22nd, 2019 at $32.48. In approximately 1 month, Acadia Healthcar has returned 2.51% as of today's recent price of $33.29.

Acadia Healthcar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.40 and a 52-week low of $25.13 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $33.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. operates a network of behavioral health centers. The Company provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics, and therapeutic school based programs. Acadia Healthcare serves customers the United States.

