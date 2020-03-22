Abm Industries Shares Down 43.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ABM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) on February 24th, 2020 at $37.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Abm Industries has returned 43.15% as of today's recent price of $21.05.

Abm Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.67 and a 52-week low of $21.86 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $22.21 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a facility services contractor. The Company provides air conditioning, engineering, janitorial, lighting, parking, security, and other outsourced facility services to the commercial, industrial, and institutional customers across North America.

