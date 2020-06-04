Abm Industries Shares Down 31.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ABM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) on February 24th, 2020 at $37.03. In approximately 1 month, Abm Industries has returned 31.68% as of today's recent price of $25.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Abm Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.79 and a high of $42.67 and are now at $25.30, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a facility services contractor. The Company provides air conditioning, engineering, janitorial, lighting, parking, security, and other outsourced facility services to the commercial, industrial, and institutional customers across North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Abm Industries.

