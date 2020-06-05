Abm Industries Up 18.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ABM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) on April 7th, 2020 at $27.18. In approximately 4 weeks, Abm Industries has returned 18.53% as of today's recent price of $32.21.

Over the past year, Abm Industries has traded in a range of $19.79 to $42.67 and is now at $32.21, 63% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a facility services contractor. The Company provides air conditioning, engineering, janitorial, lighting, parking, security, and other outsourced facility services to the commercial, industrial, and institutional customers across North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abm Industries shares.

