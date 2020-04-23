Abm Industries Up 13.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ABM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) on April 7th, 2020 at $27.18. In approximately 2 weeks, Abm Industries has returned 13.27% as of today's recent price of $30.78.

Abm Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.67 and a 52-week low of $19.79 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $30.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a facility services contractor. The Company provides air conditioning, engineering, janitorial, lighting, parking, security, and other outsourced facility services to the commercial, industrial, and institutional customers across North America.

