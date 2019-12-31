Abiomed Inc Has Returned 15.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABMD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) on November 18th, 2019 at $198.25. In approximately 1 month, Abiomed Inc has returned 15.58% as of today's recent price of $167.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Abiomed Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $155.02 and a high of $364.31 and are now at $167.36, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.04% lower and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Abiomed Inc.

Log in and add Abiomed Inc (ABMD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.