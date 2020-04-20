Abiomed Inc Has Returned 11.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) on March 26th, 2020 at $151.16. In approximately 4 weeks, Abiomed Inc has returned 11.77% as of today's recent price of $168.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abiomed Inc have traded between a low of $119.01 and a high of $285.77 and are now at $168.95, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abiomed Inc shares.

Log in and add Abiomed Inc (ABMD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.