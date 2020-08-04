Abercrombie & Fi Has Returned 28.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ANF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) on February 25th, 2020 at $14.90. In approximately 1 month, Abercrombie & Fi has returned 28.57% as of today's recent price of $10.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abercrombie & Fi have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $30.63 and are now at $10.64, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a specialty retailer that operates stores and conducts direct-to-consumer operations. The Company, through these channels, sells casual sportswear apparel, including knit and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Abercrombie & Fi.

Log in and add Abercrombie & Fi (ANF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.