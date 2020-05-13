Abbvie Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABBV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on March 27th, 2020 at $72.89. In approximately 2 months, Abbvie Inc has returned 24.80% as of today's recent price of $90.96.

Abbvie Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $97.86 and a 52-week low of $62.55 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $90.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including multiple sclerosis, parkinson's, and alzheimer's disease.

