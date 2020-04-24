Abbvie Inc Has Returned 13.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABBV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on March 27th, 2020 at $72.89. In approximately 4 weeks, Abbvie Inc has returned 13.92% as of today's recent price of $83.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Abbvie Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.55 and a high of $97.86 and are now at $83.03, 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including multiple sclerosis, parkinson's, and alzheimer's disease.

