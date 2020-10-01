Abbvie Inc Up 26.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ABBV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on September 12th, 2019 at $70.68. In approximately 4 months, Abbvie Inc has returned 26.64% as of today's recent price of $89.51.

Abbvie Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.30 and a 52-week low of $62.66 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $89.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 1.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including multiple sclerosis, parkinson's, and alzheimer's disease.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abbvie Inc shares.

Log in and add Abbvie Inc (ABBV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.