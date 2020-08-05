Abbott Labs Has Returned 24.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) on March 27th, 2020 at $75.56. In approximately 1 month, Abbott Labs has returned 24.62% as of today's recent price of $94.16.

In the past 52 weeks, Abbott Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.61 and a high of $100.00 and are now at $94.16, 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abbott Labs shares.

Log in and add Abbott Labs (ABT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.