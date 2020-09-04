Aar Corp Has Returned 34.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) on March 24th, 2020 at $14.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Aar Corp has returned 34.67% as of today's recent price of $20.12.

Over the past year, Aar Corp has traded in a range of $8.56 to $52.78 and is now at $20.12, 135% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

AAR Corp. supplies aftermarket products and services to the global aviation and aerospace industry. The Company purchases, sells, and leases new and used commercial jet aircraft, as well as leases a variety of new, overhauled, and repaired engines and engine products for the aviation aftermarket. AAR operates worldwide.

