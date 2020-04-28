Aar Corp Up 10.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) on March 24th, 2020 at $14.94. In approximately 1 month, Aar Corp has returned 10.17% as of today's recent price of $16.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Aar Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.56 and a high of $52.78 and are now at $16.60, 94% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

AAR Corp. supplies aftermarket products and services to the global aviation and aerospace industry. The Company purchases, sells, and leases new and used commercial jet aircraft, as well as leases a variety of new, overhauled, and repaired engines and engine products for the aviation aftermarket. AAR operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aar Corp shares.

Log in and add Aar Corp (AIR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.