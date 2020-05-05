Aaon Inc Has Returned 13.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AAON)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) on March 9th, 2020 at $53.16. In approximately 2 months, Aaon Inc has returned 13.55% as of today's recent price of $45.96.

Over the past year, Aaon Inc has traded in a range of $40.48 to $60.00 and is now at $45.96, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

AAON, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets commercial rooftop air-conditioning, heating and heat recovery equipment, and air-conditioning coils. The Company's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aaon Inc.

Log in and add Aaon Inc (AAON) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.