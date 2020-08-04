A10 Networks Inc Shares Up 35.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ATEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) on March 24th, 2020 at $4.57. In approximately 2 weeks, A10 Networks Inc has returned 35.60% as of today's recent price of $6.19.

Over the past year, A10 Networks Inc has traded in a range of $3.43 to $8.29 and is now at $6.22, 81% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

A10 Networks Inc. provides computer networking products and security solutions. The Company offers controller, firewall, hardware appliances, protection systems, and other networking products. A10 Networks serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of A10 Networks Inc shares.

Log in and add A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.