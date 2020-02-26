9.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Consol Energy Call (CNX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) on February 11th, 2020 at $6.39. In approximately 2 weeks, Consol Energy has returned 9.86% as of today's recent price of $5.76.
Over the past year, Consol Energy has traded in a range of $5.64 to $11.27 and is now at $5.76, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
CNX Resources Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company owns mining complexes that develops and produces natural gas, including methane and shale beds. CNX Resources serves natural gas industry in the United States.
