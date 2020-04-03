98.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Renewable Energy Call (REGI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.11. In approximately 6 months, Renewable Energy has returned 98.86% as of today's recent price of $26.06.
In the past 52 weeks, Renewable Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.90 and a high of $31.51 and are now at $26.06, 163% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Renewable Energy Group Inc. produces biofuels and renewable chemicals. The Company develops, distributes, sells, and provides logistics for biodiesel and renewable chemical production. Renewable Energy Group serves companies throughout the United States.
Ticker(s): REGI